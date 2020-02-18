Pengarna både finns – och inte

Klart det är trevligt att få utdelning på en aktie. Men hur var det nu med att det inte finns pengar, alltså till löneökningarna, frågar sig Marcus Raihle.

”Bra med krafttag, men skydds­ombuden måste också få komma in på alla arbetsplatser”

Chefredaktör Helle Klein om arbetslivskriminaliteten.
Apart from having received the cow Rami, Nazma gets free fuel for cooking. The cow droppings are dried on sticks and used for fires. Photo: David Lundmark.
Photo: David Lundmark.

“The money from the meat will go to my daughter’s education.”

18 februari, 2020

Tulin in his home village Bagatipara. Foto: David Lundmark

Tulin Hossain’s dream is to create the world’s most environmentally friendly tannery in his home village where poverty is extensive. One step on his way are machines from Bölebyn in Sweden.

Rami is swinging her head back and forth making noises. Nazma says a few comforting words and scratches her under her chin.

Rami, who is a cow, looks up with her big eyes and calms down. “Rami” means “queen. Nazma finds the name natural. The cow gives her hope for the future.

Bagatipara is Tulin Hossain’s home village. For a long time he has been living in the capital Dhaka where he runs a small leather factory employing 30 people. In the last years he more and more often found reasons for going home to Bagatipara. Because Tulin has a dream. He wants to have full control of the whole production line for the leather that is used in his factory.

A first step is to give calves to poor women who take care of them until it is time for slaughter. Tulin then takes the hide and the women are being payed money for the meat which can amount to around the equivalent of several years’ wages.

“The money from the meat will go to my daughter’s education, says Nazma who is one of the women receiving a cow.”

The next step for Tulin is to bild a tannery in the village where there won’t be a lot of chemical used.”He wants to start the first entirely vegetable tannery in Bangladesh. The machinery needed is already in place. Several of them are coming from the Bölebyn tannery outside the Swedish town Piteå.

So far, the hides are being vegetally tanned in Savar outside Dhaka where the rest of the tanning is made with Chrome. Tulin has a deal with the owner that his hides shall be free from chemicals.

De äldre kvinnorna i Bagatipara minns de svenska biståndsarbetarna som kom till byn på 80-talet. Foto: David Lundmark
Photo: David Lundmark.

The whole thing started already in the 1970s when Swedish voluntary workers came to Bagatipara. Tulins father, who was a teacher, then met the owner of Bölebyns Tannery who was one of the helpers. That grew into a life-long friendship that was passed from fathers to sons. Now, Tulin is working together with Anders Sandlund, heir to the tannery in Bölebyn. Together they are producing leather items in Tulin’s factory that are sold in Sweden.

The environment disaster that moved

When we start the tannery, more jobs will be created in the village”, Tulin says.
There have been no difficulties in finding women who want to receive calves. Poverty is wide-spread. And they know that if they take good care of the cow, she will generate more money after the slaughter. The upside for Tulin is the opportunity to give something back to his homeland and in return get high-quality hides – and to have full control of the delivery chain.

“People don’t think that is possible in Bangladesh, but we shall show them that it is.

Translation: LARS RYDING

Läs mer:


md@da.se

Vad tycker du?

Håll god ton, håll dig till ämnet och skriv gärna kort.

Läs mer från Dagens Arbete:

Läderindustrin i Bangladesh

Miljökata­strofen som flyttade

REPORTAGELädergarverierna i Bangladesh blev ökända för att ha förorenat en flod och en stadsdel. Staten tvingade dem att flytta från huvud­staden Dhaka. Nu förgiftas ytterligare en flod.

DA:s prover avslöjar gifter i vattnet

Reningsverket är för litet och gifter läcker ut i floden. Farligt avfall läggs på hög. Dagens Arbetes egna prover avslöjar en ny miljökatastrof. 

Han vill starta ett miljövänligt garveri

Mitt i miljökatastrofen finns en strimma av hopp. Tulin Hossain drömmer om att skapa världens miljö­vänligaste garveri i sin hemby, med maskiner från svenska Bölebyn.

Avtal 2020

Förhandlingar om försäkringar igång

LO kräver tjänstepension till fler och mindre krångel vid arbetsskador. Förhandlingarna om avtalsförsäkringarna ska vara på plats innan de vanliga avtalsförhandlingarna är klara.

Pengarna både finns – och inte

GÄSTKRÖNIKAKlart det är trevligt att få utdelning på en aktie. Men hur var det nu med att det inte finns pengar, alltså till löneökningarna, frågar sig Marcus Raihle.

1

Arbetsgivarnas lönebud: 1,4 procent

Avtal 2020Industrins arbetsgivare bjuder långt under fackens krav på 3 procent.

4

DA GRANSKAR SKUGGSAMHÄLLET

Samarbete mot brott i arbetslivet utreds

Regeringen har nu tillsatt en utredning mot brott och fusk på arbetsmarknaden.

Splittrad insats mot kriminella företagare

Da reder utKriminella har infiltrerat arbetsmarknaden. Pengar tvättas, seriösa företagare slås ut och människor utnyttjas. Två olika satsningar ska bekämpa brottsligheten. Men de samarbetar inte och sekretessregler försvårar arbetet.

1

Samordnade myndigheter tandlösa utan överrock

PerspektivLaglösheten är på allas läppar, men stuprören mellan myndigheter och problem med samordning försvårar arbetet mot arbetslivskriminaliteten, skriver DA:s Elinor Torp inför ett riksdagsseminarium på torsdagen.

”Bra med krafttag, men skydds­ombuden måste också få komma in på alla arbetsplatser”

LEDAREChefredaktör Helle Klein om arbetslivskriminaliteten.

”Myndigheternas samarbete ger resultat”

DEBATTEn utredare ska följa upp och komma med förslag på hur samarbetet mellan myndigheter kan utvecklas för att bekämpa arbetslivskriminaliteten, skriver arbetsmarknadsminister Eva Nordmark (S).

Så har skuggsamhället vuxit fram

TidslinjeEn rad politiska beslut har lett fram till ett laglöst arbetsliv där människor utnyttjas. Kontroller har slopats och det har lett till ökat fusk. Terrordådet på Drottninggatan blev en ögonöppnare.

Packbanden bort!

ÖGONBLICKETKlockan är 14.59 på Katrinefors bruk i Mariestad.

Virtuell värld skyddar montörer

SÄKER TEKNIKVR-glasögon och smarta kläder ska förhindra att du blir skadad på jobbet.

Hur ska Volvo undvika att hamna vid sidan av?

PerspektivKinesiska Geely kan slå ihop sina bägge biltillverkare Volvo Cars och Geely Automotive till ett gemensamt bolag. Ännu ett tecken på att bilindustrin står inför sitt ”iPhone-ögonblick”, skriver DA:s Harald Gatu.

Tre tillbaka på jobbet efter gasolyckan

ARBETSPLATSOLYCKALivsfarligt svavelväte läckte ut på massafabriken i Olshammar. Huvudskyddsombudet Sonny Johansson får frågor från hela Sverige om olyckan.

Pappers hoppas på högre lönelyft än det finländska

Avtal 2020I måndags avslutades en cirka två veckor lång strejk på finländska pappersbruk.

Får jag hälsa på min pojkvän?

Fråga om jobbet | Ledighet”Jag har fått ett nytt jobb. Kan jag bli nekad att vara ledig för en inplanerad resa?” undrar en läsare. Jurist Henric Ask svarar.

Vilken blir din snabba kaffefavorit?

DA testarDet dyraste snabbkaffet är sämst. Det tycker tre skogsarbetare som provsmakat sju olika sorter i en liten koja i Hälsingland.

Tommy kör som en borstbindare

ProfilenSkogsarbetaren Tommy Halvardsson är på fritiden en av landets få borstbindare. Han berättar vad som krävs för att göra en ­borste. Och hur han hamnade här.

 Petter Lindström

”Jag känner fortfarande hur solen värmer”

I tjugoårsåldern blev Petter Lindströms syn allt sämre och i dag är han helt blind. Han är IF Metall-ordförande på Samhall i Tierp och klarar det mesta – även om det finns saker som han saknar.

Knarket i industrin

Maries son dog – Victor kämpar för att hålla sig ren

LYSSNA PÅ DA  Victor fuskade sig genom drogtesterna flera gånger, och var nära att dö av en överdos. Maries son Pontus överlevde inte missbruket. Lyssna på de inlästa reportagen i vår granskning av knarket i industrin.

Striden om arbetsrätten

De startar budkavle för turordningsreglerna i Las

Hallå där, Jan-Olov Carlsson, IF Metalls klubbordförande på Volvo lastvagnar i Umeå, som varit med och dragit en igång en budkavle till försvar för turordningsreglerna i Las.

2

IF Metall släpper bok om industrins framtid

De vill sätta industrin i centrum av samhällsdebatten – samt inspirera och provocera.

Utredare: Förtydliga ”normalt förekommande arbete”

SjukförsäkringBegreppet normalt förekommande arbete har kritiserats för att vara vagt. Ändå kan det avgöra vem som får sjukpenning eller inte. Nu föreslås en lagändring som ska förtydliga begreppet.

1

Långt från centrum

BildreportageJens Olof Lasthein skildrar Europas geografiska utkanter.

DA:s fotograf belönas med kulturpris

UtmärkelseBild­journalisten Åke Ericson, som just nu jobbar på Dagens Arbete, får Eskilstuna-Kurirens kulturpris.

Här kommer ilskan över jobbet ut

Klagokören i LiverpoolI samlad trupp fick klago­kören i Liverpool sjunga om sådant de knappt vågade prata högt om på egen hand: sin jobbsituation och problemen på arbetsmarknaden.

DA-fotograf kan prisas på ”Årets Bild”

En av de nominerade till den prestigefyllda Årets Bild är Dagens Arbetes fotopraktikant Lina Larsson.

Pappersarbetare andades in livsfarlig gas

ArbetsplatsolyckaAspa bruk i Olshammar står still sedan gasläckan på söndagen. – Det är mycket som snurrar i huvudet på folk, säger Sonny Johansson, arbetsställets huvudskyddsombud.
Hämta mer

Jag förstår DA använder cookies enbart för att läsa av besöksstatistik. Läs mer om vår integritetspolicy här​. Genom att fortsätta surfa på sidan godkänner du insamlandet av din IP-adress.