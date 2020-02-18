”Gå aldrig på idén att SD skulle vara ett arbetarvänligt parti.”

DA:s chefredaktör Helle Klein i veckans ledare.

Pengarna både finns – och inte

Klart det är trevligt att få utdelning på en aktie. Men hur var det nu med att det inte finns pengar, alltså till löneökningarna, frågar sig Marcus Raihle.
DA reporter Marcus Derland takes water samples from the stormwater in Savar. Photo: Iqbal Ashan

Water samples reveal extreme levels of chromium

18 februari, 2020

The forced move of the tanneries from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, to Savar was supposed to save the environment, but specimens taken by Dagens Arbete reveal that a new catastrophe is in the making.

In 2017, the government of Bangladesh forcibly moved the tanneries that were situated inside Dhaka, to a brand new industrial zone in Savar, one hour’s drive from the capital.

There is still no solution for the solid tannery waste that is piling up by the river Dhaleswhari. The waste from the tanneries consists mainly of leftover bits of hide permeated with up to 150 different chemicals that are used in the process. At the dump, there are often fires. The smoke is spreads over the fields and further on to the scattered houses where people live.

Dagens Arbete has taken specimen from the refuse and has had it analysed in a laboratory in Sweden. The amount of Hexavalent Chromium was 73.1 milligram per kilo. In Sweden, the target value for industrial areas is 10 milligram per kilo.

The environment disaster that moved

“The large amounts of Hexavalent Chromium and Chloride are sticking out,” says Stefan Rydin, one of Europe’s most prominent experts regarding environmental issues surrounding the tanning business.

According to Camilla Westlund, inspector at Swedish Chemicals Agency , the risk of cancer is greatest when breating in, but it should no be disregarded that skin contact with Hexavalent Chromium can cause cancer.

It surprises Stefan Rydin that the Bangladesh government has not solved the problems with the waste.

“The pollution has only been moved,” he says.

Dagens Arbete has also taken samples from the surface water in Savar, which comes out in the river Dhaleswhari. The tests have been analysed in a lab in Dhaka.

“Those are extreme levels of chromium that should not appear in the surface water”, says Markus Sundbom, environment researcher at the Stockholm University. “All in all, the test results indicate that untreated waste water from the tanneries has been leaking. That is a vile brew pouring into the river which risks leading to lack of oxygen, causing fish to flee or to die.”

Brunnsvik har fått tillbaka sin bokstuga

När LO för sju år sedan stängde Brunnsviks folkhögskola slängdes bibliotekets unika boksamling i containrar. Men nu är en av arbetarrörelsens mest omskrivna kulturskatter tillbaka.

Läderindustrin i Bangladesh

Miljökata­strofen som flyttade

REPORTAGELädergarverierna i Bangladesh blev ökända för att ha förorenat en flod och en stadsdel. Staten tvingade dem att flytta från huvud­staden Dhaka. Nu förgiftas ytterligare en flod.

1

DA:s prover avslöjar gifter i vattnet

Reningsverket är för litet och gifter läcker ut i floden. Farligt avfall läggs på hög. Dagens Arbetes egna prover avslöjar en ny miljökatastrof. 

Han vill starta ett miljövänligt garveri

Mitt i miljökatastrofen finns en strimma av hopp. Tulin Hossain drömmer om att skapa världens miljö­vänligaste garveri i sin hemby, med maskiner från svenska Bölebyn.

Kända skomärken döljer lädrets ursprung

Filippa K, Acne studios och Rizzo skor redovisar inte öppet från vilka fabriker lädret till deras skor kommer. Det framkommer i en rapport från Fair action.

Avtal 2020

Förhandlingar om försäkringar igång

LO kräver tjänstepension till fler och mindre krångel vid arbetsskador. Förhandlingarna om avtalsförsäkringarna ska vara på plats innan de vanliga avtalsförhandlingarna är klara.

Pengarna både finns – och inte

GÄSTKRÖNIKAKlart det är trevligt att få utdelning på en aktie. Men hur var det nu med att det inte finns pengar, alltså till löneökningarna, frågar sig Marcus Raihle.

1

Arbetsgivarnas lönebud: 1,4 procent

Avtal 2020Industrins arbetsgivare bjuder långt under fackens krav på 3 procent.

4

DA GRANSKAR SKUGGSAMHÄLLET

Samarbete mot brott i arbetslivet utreds

Regeringen har nu tillsatt en utredning mot brott och fusk på arbetsmarknaden.

Splittrad insats mot kriminella företagare

Da reder utKriminella har infiltrerat arbetsmarknaden. Pengar tvättas, seriösa företagare slås ut och människor utnyttjas. Två olika satsningar ska bekämpa brottsligheten. Men de samarbetar inte och sekretessregler försvårar arbetet.

1

Samordnade myndigheter tandlösa utan överrock

PerspektivLaglösheten är på allas läppar, men stuprören mellan myndigheter och problem med samordning försvårar arbetet mot arbetslivskriminaliteten, skriver DA:s Elinor Torp inför ett riksdagsseminarium på torsdagen.

”Bra med krafttag, men skydds­ombuden måste också få komma in på alla arbetsplatser”

LEDAREChefredaktör Helle Klein om arbetslivskriminaliteten.

”Myndigheternas samarbete ger resultat”

DEBATTEn utredare ska följa upp och komma med förslag på hur samarbetet mellan myndigheter kan utvecklas för att bekämpa arbetslivskriminaliteten, skriver arbetsmarknadsminister Eva Nordmark (S).

Så har skuggsamhället vuxit fram

TidslinjeEn rad politiska beslut har lett fram till ett laglöst arbetsliv där människor utnyttjas. Kontroller har slopats och det har lett till ökat fusk. Terrordådet på Drottninggatan blev en ögonöppnare.

Packbanden bort!

ÖGONBLICKETKlockan är 14.59 på Katrinefors bruk i Mariestad.

Virtuell värld skyddar montörer

SÄKER TEKNIKVR-glasögon och smarta kläder ska förhindra att du blir skadad på jobbet.

Hur ska Volvo undvika att hamna vid sidan av?

PerspektivKinesiska Geely kan slå ihop sina bägge biltillverkare Volvo Cars och Geely Automotive till ett gemensamt bolag. Ännu ett tecken på att bilindustrin står inför sitt ”iPhone-ögonblick”, skriver DA:s Harald Gatu.

Tre tillbaka på jobbet efter gasolyckan

ARBETSPLATSOLYCKALivsfarligt svavelväte läckte ut på massafabriken i Olshammar. Huvudskyddsombudet Sonny Johansson får frågor från hela Sverige om olyckan.

Pappers hoppas på högre lönelyft än det finländska

Avtal 2020I måndags avslutades en cirka två veckor lång strejk på finländska pappersbruk.

Får jag hälsa på min pojkvän?

Fråga om jobbet | Ledighet”Jag har fått ett nytt jobb. Kan jag bli nekad att vara ledig för en inplanerad resa?” undrar en läsare. Jurist Henric Ask svarar.

Vilken blir din snabba kaffefavorit?

DA testarDet dyraste snabbkaffet är sämst. Det tycker tre skogsarbetare som provsmakat sju olika sorter i en liten koja i Hälsingland.

Tommy kör som en borstbindare

ProfilenSkogsarbetaren Tommy Halvardsson är på fritiden en av landets få borstbindare. Han berättar vad som krävs för att göra en ­borste. Och hur han hamnade här.

 Petter Lindström

”Jag känner fortfarande hur solen värmer”

I tjugoårsåldern blev Petter Lindströms syn allt sämre och i dag är han helt blind. Han är IF Metall-ordförande på Samhall i Tierp och klarar det mesta – även om det finns saker som han saknar.

Knarket i industrin

Maries son dog – Victor kämpar för att hålla sig ren

LYSSNA PÅ DA  Victor fuskade sig genom drogtesterna flera gånger, och var nära att dö av en överdos. Maries son Pontus överlevde inte missbruket. Lyssna på de inlästa reportagen i vår granskning av knarket i industrin.

Striden om arbetsrätten

De startar budkavle för turordningsreglerna i Las

Hallå där, Jan-Olov Carlsson, IF Metalls klubbordförande på Volvo lastvagnar i Umeå, som varit med och dragit en igång en budkavle till försvar för turordningsreglerna i Las.

2

IF Metall släpper bok om industrins framtid

De vill sätta industrin i centrum av samhällsdebatten – samt inspirera och provocera.

Utredare: Förtydliga ”normalt förekommande arbete”

SjukförsäkringBegreppet normalt förekommande arbete har kritiserats för att vara vagt. Ändå kan det avgöra vem som får sjukpenning eller inte. Nu föreslås en lagändring som ska förtydliga begreppet.

1

Långt från centrum

BildreportageJens Olof Lasthein skildrar Europas geografiska utkanter.

DA:s fotograf belönas med kulturpris

UtmärkelseBild­journalisten Åke Ericson, som just nu jobbar på Dagens Arbete, får Eskilstuna-Kurirens kulturpris.

Här kommer ilskan över jobbet ut

Klagokören i LiverpoolI samlad trupp fick klago­kören i Liverpool sjunga om sådant de knappt vågade prata högt om på egen hand: sin jobbsituation och problemen på arbetsmarknaden.
